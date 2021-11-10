2021 wedding season likely to generate an estimated Rs 3 lakh cr: CAIT

The 2021 wedding season is likely to generate an estimated Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Tuesday. Around 25 lakh weddings are expected to be solemnised between November 14 and December 13.

The CAIT cited that in Delhi alone, more than 1.5 lakh weddings are expected to take place in this season, which are likely to generate a business of about Rs 50,000 crore.

Since March last year, the COVID19 pandemic as well as the associated restrictions and few Muhurt dates have scaled down wedding spends.

According to CAIT, banquet halls, hotels, open lawns, farm houses and many other places for weddings are fully prepared across the country, including Delhi, this time. In addition, wedding spends have a positive multiplier effect as a variety of services get hired.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:38 AM IST