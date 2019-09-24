Reliance Capital falls 8% post ratings downgrade

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Capital on Monday dropped 8% after CARE Ratings downgraded the company's long-term debt program. The stock tanked 7.50% to close at Rs 29 on the BSE. On the NSE, it plunged 7.98% to close at Rs 28.80.
CARE downgraded rating for the company's long-term debt program, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt to CARE D, due to the alleged "delay" in payment of interest by one day.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)