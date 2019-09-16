Maruti’s market share shrinks; Hyundai, M&M gain

New Delhi: Auto-makers Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors' domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market share declined in April-August this year, while Hyundai and M&M witnessed gain in the same period, as per data compiled by industry body SIAM.

The country's largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) saw its market share come down from 52.16% last year to 49.83% in the April-August this fiscal.

When contacted MSI executive director (marketing and sales) Shashank Srivastava said that while cars and vans (A and C segment) have performed well, there has been a drop in sales of utility vehicles (B segment). "This is because of constraint in supply of Ertiga having a large waiting period," he added.

Besides, there is a shift in consumer preference in SUV segment towards petrol where currently the company does not have a variant, Srivastava said adding that MSI plans to introduce petrol variants of Vitara Brezza and S-Cross BS-VI later this fiscal.

Similarly, Tata Motors’s market share has fallen to 5.41% in the current fiscal as against 6.79% last year. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India saw its market share go up from 15.59% last fiscal to 18.36%.

Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)’s market share has risen to 8.08% from 6.89%.

Likewise, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s market share rose to 4.86% from 4.62% earlier. Other players like Renault India, Skoda Auto, Volkswagen India saw their market shares increase marginally.

Meanwhile, Honda Cars, Ford India and Nissan Motor India saw its market share dip this fiscal. Newcomers Kia Motors and MG Motor India saw their market share at 0.56% and 0.32%, respectively, this fiscal so far.