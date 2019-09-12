Ministry seized of GST rate cut

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said it is up to the finance ministry, the state governments and the GST Council to decide on reduction in GST rate for automobiles and that he has already spoken to the finance minister in this regard.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister also said a scrappage policy, which also includes two-wheelers, is in the works and will be launched soon.

Last week at the SIAM annual convention, Gadkari had assured the auto industry that he would take up the issue of GST reduction for automobiles to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.