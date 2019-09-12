Bank unions to strike later this month against mega-merger of 10 nationalised banks

Chandigarh: Four bank employee unions have given a call for a two-day strike from the midnight of September 25 and an indefinite stir from the second week of November to protest against the mega-merger of 10 nationalised banks, a union leader said on Thursday.

The unions are also pressing for expeditious wage revision, the introduction of the five-day week and other demands. The strike call has been given by All India Bank Officer's Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officer's Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officer's Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO), the general secretary of AIBOC (Chandigarh), Deepal Kumar Sharma, said here.

Nationalised banks across the country will observe strike from midnight of September 25 to midnight of September 27 to protest merger and amalgamation in the banking sector by the central government and other demands of employees, Sharma said. He said that the nationalised banks will further observe indefinite strike from the second week of November.