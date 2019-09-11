Amazon, Flipkart to offer no-cost EMI on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR

After Apple launched new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, many are excited to buy the new iPhones, but for some, the price tag of the phones is a bit on the higher side. But not to worry, Thanks to Flipkart and Amazon, purchasing of high-end iPhones has become easy.

Flipkart and Amazon both are offering no-cost EMI offer on Apple's older iPhones. So it's a right time to buy iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR. As once the Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's The Great Indian Festival kick start these phones will be offered on no-cost EMI.

Amazon hosts the Great Indian Festival every year around this time, Flipkart is preparing to announce the Big Billion Days sale, which going by previous sales, could be held around September 21. The Flipkart will discounts on various products during the sale including smartphones. Additionally, customers can also avail no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce giant will offer huge discounts on electronic gadgets and accessories, TV and appliances, laptops, clothing, footwear, books, home appliances, grocery and furniture, unlike last year. Apart from a big discount, the company also offers bank discounts during this sale. Additionally, it also offers a discount on EMI transactions.

Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, 5% off on using Axis bank buzz credit card, and 1-year warranty service. While Amazon provides 5% cashback on a minimum purchase amount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC debit cards, Up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, 28% saving on other business purchases on using given GST invoices, and more.

So the Apple iPhone Xs MAX's EMI starts at Rs 5,409 and even no-cost EMI is available. The Apple iPhone Xs has EMI options starting at Rs 4,001 and no-cost EMI is available on this phone too. The iPhone XR's EMI starts at Rs 2,824 and no-cost EMI is available. Apple iPhone 8's EMI starts at Rs 2,824 and No Cost EMI is available. One can avail these EMI options on Amazon And Flipkart.