McLeod Russel seeks debt restructuring

Kolkata: Bulk tea producer McLeod Russel India, a part of the Williamson Magor group, is in talks with the bankers for restructuring its debt, a company official said on Monday.

The company's short and long-term debt amounts to around Rs 1,700 crore. "We are keen for a restructuring of debt for which discussions with the bankers are on.

We are trying to give a proposal through SBI Caps for conversion of short-term loans into long term and also reduction of interest rates", McLeod Russel CMD Aditya Khaitan said.

Khaitan said the tea producer, which received around Rs 90 crore from the sale of two estates to Goodricke, has used the sum to repay a part of its debt.

Khaitan said, "In hindsight, it appears that it (lending to group firm McNally Bharat) was a mistake. It has taken a toll on the company and the group."