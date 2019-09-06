Elon Musk pokes fun at Porsche, Volkswagen, faces backlash

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk poked fun at Volkswagen and Porsche's Taycan Turbo-electric sports car, apparently at the vehicle's name, in his tweets.

"Can we all just agree that pumping out carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, particulate matter, nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide from cars on all the streets around the world is maybe a bad idea," Tesla tweeted on Thursday.

Minutes later, Musk posted: "In close traffic, poisonous gas spewing from the car in front of you goes straight into your AC intake. Good thing gas/diesel car makers didn't cheat on their emissions or we'd be in real trouble."

Tesla CEO Musk's Twitter banter did not end with Volkswagen. Taking a swipe at Porsche Taycan's "Turbo" label, he tweeted: "Um @Porsche, this word turbo does not mean what you think it does".

His tweets gave way to some backlash and Twitterati reminded Musk of the "funding secured" tweets that landed his EV company in trouble.

"Um @elonmusk this word supercharger does not mean what you think it does," posted one user. Kinda like, "...profitable every quarter going forward."$TSLA," tweeted another user.