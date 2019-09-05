Schools need to move from Anglo-Saxon education system to AI driven method: Kant

New Delhi: Schools in India need to move from Anglo-Saxon education system to artificial intelligence (AI) driven method of teaching, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

Less than 20 per cent graduates in India are employable, and therefore it is important to push for teaching of frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence in IITs and engineering colleges to increase their employability, Kant said an event here.

"At the school level, India needs to move away from the Anglo-Saxon system of education to provide AI based personalized and adaptive learning opportunities for children.

"Having said that, the Indian education system needs to be more innovative and driven by new tech, therefore, we are actively facilitating online learning at the government level," he said at Bertelsmann India Summit.

The summit was designed to drive high-powered interactions with education ecosystem players - an exciting mix of policy makers, thought leaders, educators, investors among others.

"The Bertelsmann India Summit comes at a very opportune time as India's education sector is witnessing massive transformation marked by the emergence of several innovative new-age businesses that are integrating education and technology across all levels," Pankaj Makkar, MD - Bertelsmann India Investments & Bertelsmann India Corporate Centre said.

He said the organisation is also working closely with the ecosystem makers, including the government to usher the next phase of growth for the sector.