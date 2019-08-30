Good news for Apple iPhones lovers, company to launch its online store in India

In good news for Apple iPhones lovers, soon they can place a direct order from its online store in India. Apple is looking to improve sales in the country and is already in the works to sell its iPhones and iPads directly in India.

According to Zee News, Apple's online store will be coming up in India as early as another 3-5 months. With escalating trade tensions damaging ties between the US and China, New Delhi’s latest investment rules could provide a boost to Apple, allowing it to grow sales in the country and possibly help it reduce its high dependency on China by building out an alternative supply chain in India.

Apple, on Thursday, declared India its next growth hub -- first by launching an exclusive online store and then its branded retail outlet later -- as the Narendra Modi cabinet eased the 30 percent local sourcing norm in single-brand retail (SBRT). The Cupertino-based iPhone maker said it appreciates the support and hard work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is aiming to make India one of the world's greatest economies.

"We love our customers in India and we're eager to serve them online and in-store with the same experience and care that Apple customers around the world enjoy," Apple said in a statement. "We appreciate the support and hard work by Prime Minister Modi and his team to make this possible and we look forward to one day welcoming customers to India's first Apple retail store," the company added.

Indian users will soon be able to buy Apple devices from the company's own online store, along with offers and discounts as and when the company brings those to the table. Apple said it will take some time to announce its first branded store in the country. "It will take us some time to get our plans underway and we'll have more to announce at a future date," the company noted.