Slowdown hits Renault India sales volume

Kolkata: European car maker Renault India on Thursday said its sales in volume term have been hit by the current slowdown in the automobile industry in the country. The car maker, however, is not resorting to any job cut, but working on reducing costs and increasing efficiency, Renault India Country CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

"We have been hit by the slowdown in the automobile sector. Sales volumes have been dipped by 17-20% till date in the current year as compared to the last period," he said. The company sold 86,000 units in 2018, he said.Since its market share in the automobile industry is 2.4%, there has not been any major jolt to the company, he said.