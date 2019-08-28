Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio pipped Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in April-June as top revenue earner from telecom services at Rs 10,900 crore within three years of commencing commercial operations, according to the latest financial data released by telecom regulator Trai.

This assumes significance as Reliance Jio stormed into the highly-competitive telecom sector in September 2016 with its disruptive voice and data offerings, while Bharti Airtel had launched its services way back in 1995.

Vodafone Idea came into existence in August last year after merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

The incumbents Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea recorded adjusted gross revenue (AGR), earned from the sale of telecom services, of Rs 10,701.5 crore and Rs 9,808.92 crore, respectively, during the quarter, showed the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

"RJio AGR (incl NLD) rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 10,900 crore, and finally became the No. 1 operator," ICICI Securities said.