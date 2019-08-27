Jio Effect: BSNL introduces Rs 96, Rs 236 prepaid plans with 10GB daily 4G data

BSNL is all set to take on Reliance Jio, as the company has reportedly introduced two new prepaid plans that offer massive 10GB of 4G data per day.

According to Telecom Talk, the new prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236, and come with 28 days and 84 days validity, respectively. BSNL is offering these new prepaid plans only in those places where it offers its 4G services. The new attractive plans have been introduced to lure more customers, and they offer only data benefits.

Both new BSNL prepaid plans – priced at Rs 96 and Rs 236 - offer data benefit of 10GB per day. The Rs 96 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity and the Rs 235 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 84 days of validity. A total data benefit of 280GB is offered by BSNL STV 96 prepaid plan, and 840GB data benefit is offered by BSNL STV 236 prepaid plan.

However, there is a catch, as this plan is only available in Maharashtra and include regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions. There are no calling or other benefits bundled with these two prepaid plans, and the report states that the new STVs will be available for a limited time only, reported Telecom Talk.