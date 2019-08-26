OnePlus to invest Rs 1000 crore in Hyd facility

Hyderabad: Chinese premium smartphone OnePlus would be investing Rs 1,000 crore in its first Research and Development facility which was inaugurated on Monday, in the next three years, Founder and CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau said. The company plans to grow the Hyderabad facility into its biggest R&D centre globally in three years by employing 1,500 people in the next three years.

The facility currently has over 200 employees, he said. The OnePlus R&D centre will house three labs - camera lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs, a press release said.