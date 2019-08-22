OYO to add 3,000 employees in India over 6 months

New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it will add over 3,000 employees across multiple functions in six months to fuel its next phase of growth in India.

The development is aligned with the company's commitment towards investing Rs 1,400 crore by the end of 2019 in India and South Asia business, OYO said.

This is part of the company's efforts to further enhance its expansion plans, improve customer experience and ensure an increase in continued asset owner success, it added.

The employees will be recruited across multiple functions, including business development, operations, service, sales and enterprise partnerships, it said.

"With the addition of over 3,000 employees over the next six months (H1 2020), we are reiterating OYO's commitments towards adding value to the country's hospitality industry by continuing to provide a great experience at an affordable price to guests while building strong relationships with asset owners," OYO said.