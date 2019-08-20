Jio tops download, Voda upload speed

New Delhi: Reliance Jio continued its leadership position as the fastest mobile network with an average download speed of 21 Megabits (Mbps) per second in July, while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload speed, as per the recent data published by sector regulator Trai.

After registering a dip in 4G download speed at 17.6 Mbps in June, Jio's network recorded improvement in speed at 21 Mbps.

Trai data shows Airtel network recorded an average download speed of 8.8 Mbps, Vodafone had 7.7 Mbps average download speed, while Idea Cellular had 6.6 Mbps.

BSNL was the fastest 3G operator with an average download speed of 2.5 Mbps in July. Idea followed BSNL, Vodafone, while Airtel network recorded 3G download speed of 1.4 Mbps.