‘Slowdown affecting super-luxury segment’

New Delhi: The ongoing slowdown in the auto industry has also impacted the super luxury segment but Lamborghini expects sales to grow around 50% this year, according to a top company official. With its new offering, the super sports car Huracan Evo, starting deliveries from September to add to the Urus SUV, which has been sold out for 2019, Lamborghini India is confident of clocking high double-digit sales growth, although it had earlier pegged the outlook for the year at around 60%.

"There is a downturn in the overall auto industry. There are some challenges even in the super luxury industry. Thankfully we are able to bring products at the right time and we are able to create excitement in the marketplace despite the challenges," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said. Following the launch of Urus SUV, last year the company emerged as the leader in the overall super luxury cars segment (cars priced above Rs 2.5 crore) where it competes with the likes of Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Aston Martin and top end products from German manufacturers Mercedes, BMW and Audi.