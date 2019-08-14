TaMo global wholesale sales drop 14% in July

New Delhi: Tata Motors reported 14% decline in the group's global wholesales, including those of Jaguar Land Rover, in July at 78,600 units.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2019 stood at 52,432 units, a growth of 4% from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales were at 41,783 units. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,308 units, while Land Rover wholesales were at 29,475 units, it added.

The company further said global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2019 were at 26,168 units, down 35% from the same month last year.