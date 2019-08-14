Pharma major Wockhardt Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 44.98 crore

New Delhi: Pharma major Wockhardt on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 44.98 crore for the June quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 86.18 crore in the year-ago period, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was lower at Rs 863.11 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,007.71 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

During latest the quarter, they company's lndia business stood at Rs 244 crore as compared to Rs 395 crore in the same period last fiscal, a decline of 38 per cent, mainly on account of lower sales in quality generics division and in some of the therapeutic areas.