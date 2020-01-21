2019 traffic grows 3.74% vis-a-vis 18.6% YoY: DGCA

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74% compared to 2018.

The domestic air passenger traffic grew by 18.6% to 13.89 crore in 2018.

Commenting on the 2019 data, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "A bit disappointing.

In 2019, we faced headwinds on account of Jet Airways but 2020 is going to be different and the double digit growth should be back sooner rather than later."

Due to lack of funds, Jet Airways had stopped its flight operations in April last year.

The domestic air passenger traffic in December 2019 increased by 2.56% to 1.30 crore compared to the same month in 2018, according to data released by the DGCA on Monday. In comparison, the growth in domestic traffic in November 2019 was 11.18%.

The passenger load factors of all major airlines - Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, AirAsia India and Vistara - declined in December 2019 as compared to November last year, as per the DGCA data.

The passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilisation of the airline.

IndiGo maintained its lead position with 47.5% share of the domestic passenger market in December 2019, the data showed.

SpiceJet's market share increased from 16.1% in November to 16.5% in December, giving it the number two spot, as per the data. The market share of Air India, GoAir, AirAsia India and Vistara was 11.9%, 10.2%, 7% and 6.1% respectively last month.