2019-20 passenger vehicle exports log marginal growth

NEW DELHI: Passenger vehicle exports saw a marginal rise during the last fiscal, with Hyundai leading the segment with dispatches to various global markets, as per the latest data by SIAM. PV exports stood at 6,77,311 units in the last fiscal as against 6,76,192 units in 2018-19, a marginal growth of 0.17%.

Car shipments, however, saw a 4.51% decline at 4,90,748 units during the last fiscal, while utility vehicle exports saw an increase of 16.06% at 1,83,671 units during the period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' data showed. Vans witnessed a 28.22% decline in exports at 2,892 units during the period under review as compared with 4,029 units in 2018-19.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) led the segment, followed by Ford India and Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) at second and third positions, respectively. The South Korean automaker exported 1,69,861 units to overseas markets during the last fiscal, up 4.78% from a year earlier.

Ford India's overseas dispatches stood at 1,31,476 units during 2019-20, down 19.24% from the year-ago period. On the other hand, domestic car market leader MSI exported 1,00,294 units across global markets, down 5.83% from the 2018- 19 fiscal.

Nissan Motor India exported 79,479 units last fiscal, up 37.87% from 2018-19. Similarly, General Motors India, which has ceased selling vehicles in the domestic market, shipped out 69,933 units during the period, down 9.57%. Volkswagen India exported 55,617 units last financial year, a dip of 10% from the year-ago period.