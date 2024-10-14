2 IndiGo Flights From Mumbai To Muscat & Jeddah Receive Bomb Threats; Triple Scare In Single Day

Mumbai: Two flights flown by IndiGo Airlines to Muscat and Jeddah received bomb threats from unidentified individuals on Monday, October 14, 2024.
Bomb threats were made against flights 6E 1275, which was bound for Muscat, and 6E 56, which was bound for Jeddah, according to an IndiGo representative.
As per the established safety procedures, both aircraft were relocated right away to separate bays. The IndiGo spokesperson stated, 'Mandatory security checks were promptly initiated in accordance with standard operating procedure, and the aircraft were taken to isolated bays as per protocol.'
This is breaking news; more details are awaited
FPJ Shorts
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Urges United Nations To Evacuate Its Troops From Peacekeeping Pocket In Lebanon
Baba Siddique Death: Quick-Thinking Of ASI Rajendra Dabhade Helped Arrest Two Accused
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
'Supreme Court Has Banned Fireworks In Delhi': Tech Journalist Takes A Swipe At Ola Scooters Amid Growing Safety Concerns