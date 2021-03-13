134 students of Reliable Institute score above 99% in JEE Main 2021

Students of the Reliable Institute have given exemplary performance in JEE Main 2021 (Feb. Attempt). HOD Maths of the institute Ayush Goyal said that 134 students have scored 99 percentile and above under the experienced faculty team of Reliable Institute. Classroom course student Pranav Jain scored 99.99 percentile. He scored 100 percentiles in maths. Along with this, Kushagra Gupta scored 100 percentile in both Physics and Maths.

In the first year of Reliable Institute, the students have given a great performance. There have been 13 students who have scored 100 percentile in Maths. 7 students have scored 100 percentile in Physics. While 5 students scored 99.98 percentile in chemistry, 9 students scored overall 99.95 percentile, 21 students scored overall 99.90 percentile. He further said that the better academic system of Reliable Institute is continuously bringing better results. Along with JEE-Main, students are also being guided for JEE-Advanced.