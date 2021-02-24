12th Edition of Multicon-W 2021 on Feb 26-27

Multicon-W began in 2013 and is a platform for multiple conferences and workshops till date. Under the banner of ICWET and Multicon-W more than 50 conferences, over 250 tracks and 3500 papers have been presented and published in the proceedings with ISBN numbers. Over 2000 of these papers are published in Scopus and UGC approved journals. Many of these papers are also available in the world's leading digital libraries viz. ACM, IET, IEEE, Springer etc. There are more than 100,000 downloads for these papers. As far as the workshop is concerned, more than 100 tracks of IOTW for students from other institutes and 60 tracks for in-house students are conducted. It speaks about grandness of event in past. Considering the consistent success of the event, Multicon-W 2021, the twelfth event in a row will be organized on 26 -27 February 2021. The event will comprise of four conferences and three workshops with multiple tracks. Around 5000 participants and delegates are expected to attend the two day programme. While, till date, conferences at TCET focussed on research papers based on original research work and through the current conferences, we will diversify the scope to include papers based on experiential learning and organizational & professional practices. In the conferences, one can prepare research papers and depending upon the novelty and quality of the content, the papers will be published in the Multicon Proceedings and Conference Proceedings with an ISBN number. This will promote research through knowledge sharing, Industry - Institute Interaction for interdisciplinary learning and industry research opportunities, innovation to improve quality in technical education and creating industry ready professionals.