11th IAA Olive Crown Awards are postponed

The Olive Crown Awards presentation ceremony slated for March 19th in Mumbai stands postponed.

Says Neeraj Roy, Chairperson of the Olive Crown Awards Committee and a Past President of the IAA “We have been monitoring the rising cases of Covid 19 in our state very closely, which is why we had taken a decision nearly 4 weeks ago to hold the awards with no more than 50 people in attendance and also ensure all safety of our guest and enforce strict social distancing norms.

Whilst we are keen to celebrate the success and creative work in a difficult and challenging year like 2020 towards sustainability and a greener planet, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our members, our invited guests, winners and indeed all stakeholders associated with the IAA Olive Crown Awards.

The government of Maharashtra has issued an order, dated the 15th of March, 2021, stating that "No Social/Political/Religious gatherings to be allowed.

Adhering to the guidelines issued by the government and in light of the same, it was decided to p ostpone the 11th edition of the IAA Olive Crown Awards, which was scheduled to be held on the 19th of March, 2021 at the ITC Maratha Hotel in Sahar, Mumbai.”

The new date for the event will be communicated in due course.

Adds Megha Tata, President IAA "The Olive Crown Awards ceremony are a big draw, more so since the entire process is run as a cause. We were happy that despite the extraordinary circumstances that prevailed last year, the entries, and more importantly the quality of the entries was encouraging. We will wait for the current situation to improve and then announce the winners at an appropriate event.”

The Olive Crown Awards Committee would like to thank all partners, members and stakeholders for their understanding and assure them that IAA is committed to holding the IAA Olive Crown Awards at a future date with all the love, care and safety to celebrate the amazing work done by brands, creative agencies, NGOs and selfless individuals all through the year.