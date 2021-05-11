Paramin Advertising and Marketing Associates bags 11th DSPFF-2021 award

The 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival -2021 Award ceremony held online on April 30, 2021 brought rays of smiles and cheers to film makers, musicians and advertising agencies.

Management and employees of ‘Paramin Advertising and Marketing Associates’ saw their dreams realized when their Ad Film ‘ To Aapake Shahar Ki Baat’ won ‘Special Festival Mention (Ad)’ Award. It’s a great honour to this agency which is 38 years old and very strong in government, PSU, political and social sector communication.

Paramin Advertising and Marketing Associates is an INS Accredited Advertising Agency headquartered in Mumbai with branch offices across India. It’s ISO 9001 Certified company and adheres to stringent processes to maintain quality of works at every stage. It’s also empanelled with Bureau of Outreach and Communication (DAVP) as Multi-Media Category. Over the decades this agency has earned many laurels for its works. Among its clients its known for best quality and timely execution of works irrespective of tough deadlines. This agency has also credit of building several brands.

Synopsis of Ad Film:

Most of the behavioural change campaigns are generally educative or preachy and they don’t work much. So ‘Team Paramin’ thought to work on inspirational idea where people can see the change by changing their behaviors.

And this approach of our communication seems reason behind drawing attentions of juries.

Their production partner ‘Muzic Series Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. created wonders with singer Shreya Awasthi and music composer Arjun Tandon.

The 11th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival-2021 aims to celebrate the excellence in cinema. Dada Saheb Phalke started the movement of cinema in India in real sense & he is the symbol of excellence. His contribution to Indian cinema is unparallel. Today Indian cinema is touching the sky in terms of both content & technology but it is worth mentioning that it was started by legendry Dada Saheb Phalke and we are just carrying it forward