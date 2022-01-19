1.12 cr domestic air passengers in Dec; 6.7% higher than Nov: DGCA

Around 1.12 crore domestic passengers travelled by air in December, approximately 6.7 per cent higher than the 1.05 crore who travelled in November, according to Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

DGCA stated that overall, 8.38 crore people travelled on domestic flights in 2021 as against 6.3 crore in 2020, a jump of 33 per cent.

IndiGo carried 61.41 lakh passengers in December, a 54.8 per cent share of the domestic market, while Go First (previously known as GoAir) flew 11.93 lakh passengers and SpiceJet flew 11.51 lakh passengers in December 2021, according to the DGCA data.

While Air India, Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 9.89 lakh, 8.61 lakh, 7.01 lakh, 1.25 lakh passengers, respectively, in December 2021, the data showed.

