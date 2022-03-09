1 in 2 women in India inclined towards asset building and property purchase: Study

One in two women strongly agree that over the past year, they have become much more inclined towards asset building and property purchase for investment purposes, revealed the latest study, Post 'Generation-Rent’ by Godrej Housing Finance (GHF).

The study was commissioned to gain insight into the shift in consumer preference and the factors that drive the decisions for considering a property purchase, asset creation, and investment avenues by Indian consumers to secure their future in a post-pandemic world.

Women have always been the guardians of the home, but now in the age where women are equally assuming roles such as entrepreneurs, lawyers, engineers, doctors, they are also focused on the financial aspects of buying a home.

The study further revealed that 52 percent of women have already started looking for a new house and a home loan provider in the past year. 34 percent of women believe that buying a new house is the best investment option. The study also revealed that 48 percent of women consider the credibility and transparency of the brand when looking for a housing finance company to secure a loan and buy their ‘dream house’.

‘Generation-Rent’ is a well-documented phenomenon associated with Millennials across the world who prefer to rent over asset ownership of consumer durables and even housing. In stark contrast to earlier assumptions, around 76 percentof Indians highlighted that they now plan to switch from renting to owning assets as an investment and lifestyle choice.

The Post ‘Generation-Rent’ study by Godrej Housing Finance revealed that almost half of Indians (49.13 percent) had started making headway in their house-hunting aspirations and reaching out to housing finance companies in the past year. 32.9 percent believe that buying a new house is the best investment option at present, while 16 percent mentioned owning a house is a top priority as work from home is the new normal.

The study also found that 25.5 percent of the Indians consider owning a home the second-most important aspect defining 'personal security', with job security leading the chart with 40.6 percent voting for it.

Commenting on the findings, Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Housing Finance, said, “The pandemic has brought about a clear shift in preference amongst Indian consumers. They are gravitating towards future-proofing through long-term investments. With affordability at an all-time high, there has probably never been a better time to buy a house, which is both an important element of asset allocation and a key pillar of financial security. That said, customers believe that this change requires enhanced support from their financial partner to advise and guide them through this long-term commitment. The study re-affirmed our need to double down on offering innovation, flexibility and digital alternatives in both product design and delivery to facilitate homeownership better and ease the customer's financing journey.”

The study further revealed that flexibility on policy, credibility and transparency of the brand, digital offerings, and relative turnaround time for processing are the top factors that drive the selection of financing partner. This can be attributed to consumers becoming accustomed to the on-demand gratification of their requirements aided by digital technology.

The study also found that digital-first and frictionless processes are perceived as both an advantage and a starting point for consumers while choosing today's financing brands. Companies and services that offer end-to-end digital solutions gain an edge in consumer preference over more traditional financing models.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:25 PM IST