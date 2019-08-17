Rohingya refugees in Jammu pray for safety

Jammu: Abrogation of Article 370 in J&K will not change the status of the Rohingya refugees, the Bengali-di­a­lect speaking Muslim minority fr­om Myanmar who for the past few years have made Jammu home.

The Rohingya refugees, howe­ver, fear being deported or put in illegal detention. They pray for peace and safety in Jammu so they can stay here till they return to their own country.

In Jammu, they are battling for day-to-day sustenance by doing menial jobs. Some 1,100 Rohingya families are living amid extremely poor hygienic conditions in the refugee camps in the city and nearby Samba town. They hope they could go back to their native country Myanmar ‘the moment normalcy returns there’.

By Vishal Gulati