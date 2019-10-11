Bear Grylls receives OBE for services to young people, the media and charity

Adventurer Bear Grylls, the host of Discovery’s famous Man v/s Wild series received Order of the British Empire (OBE) award from the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
Bear Grylls is a television star and a Chief Scout. He was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to young people, the media and charity.
Grylls, whose real name is Edward, said the honour was for “every one of those incredible Scout volunteers”.
Edward Grylls took his twitter handle to express how honoured he was to receive an OBE by the Queen.
Order of the British Empire is a prestigious award given by the British Empire to people for their exceptional services. It is the third highest-ranking honour of the British Empire awards.
Fans seemed happy for Bear, however they also noticed something else. Bear was seen sporting a handlebar moustache.
Bear Grylls also agreed that even the Queen struggled to recognise him.
Edward was present at the Buckingham Palace with his wife. He also tweeted about how grateful he feels to have her by his side.
