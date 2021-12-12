Tamil Nadu: 2nd-year MMBS student attempts suicide after being ragged

Authorities say that a second-year medical college student attempted to end his life after he was ragged by four seniors.

The victim, a young man now in a depressed state of mind, is being treated for injuries on his hand (around wrist) as well, medical authorities said.

Following a complaint, a panel was set up by the Dharmapuri Government Medical College (DGMC), and an inquiry found that the allegation of ragging, including verbal abuse, was true.

The findings of the committee led to the suspension of four students, all of them in their third year from the college, and permanent suspension from the hostel.

"We are on the lookout for these four students," a police officer here said, adding an FIR was filed against them after the college dean filed a written complaint. The victim tried to end life last week, and he was ragged on several occasions before that, sources said.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 09:10 PM IST