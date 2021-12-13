Students from HCMC, the country's largest Covid hotspot, return to school

Students from 9th and 12th grades in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), the country's largest Covid-19 hotspot, returned to school on Monday after a long time studying online due to pandemic restrictions.

Students of such grades who test positive for Covid-19, live in high-risk areas, and are not staying in the city at the moment, will continue to study online under guidelines of the city's health sector.

HCMC is home to 205 high schools, of which 176 would welcome 12th graders back. Meanwhile, as many as 224 secondary schools out of the total 286 in the southern city would open for 9th graders,

Under a pilot program, the city will hold in-person classes for 9th and 12th graders from Monday until December 25 before allowing more students to return to school.

Between late October and early December, the southern city finished inoculating more than 709,600 children aged 12-17 years, according to the municipal center for disease control.

According to the Ministry of Health, HCMC has now become the largest Covid outbreak hotspot in Vietnam, with nearly 488,000 infections and 18,750 deaths as of Sunday.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 08:29 PM IST