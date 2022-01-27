Six students of PU College deny suggestion by college to wear Hijab in online classes

Students at the government girls PU college in the nearby Udupi district have rejected the suggestion of the college development committee that they attend online classes if they insist on wearing the hijab (Islamic headscarf) in class.

The girl students have been boycotting classes for the last four weeks as the college authorities refused permission for them to wear hijab inside classrooms. Addressing reporters in Udupi on Thursday, the students, who are staging the protest, said wearing hijab is their constitutional right and they are not willing to attend online classes which are 'discriminatory.'

Asked about other girls from the community attending classes without hijab, they said girls are not coming forward as they are scared of the problems they may face.

Education and rights are equally important, they said. Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, also chairman of the college development committee, had on Wednesday said the education department had ordered a status quo on the dress code in classrooms.

A high-level committee has been constituted by the department to study the dress code in colleges in other states. If they are persistent with their demand, they can choose online classes, he had said.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 06:58 PM IST