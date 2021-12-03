Setting higher records for placements, SIMB, Bengaluru

Amid Covid-19, Symbiosis-Institute-of-Business-Management SIBM Bengaluru sets a new record for Placements for 2021. Since placements have long been regarded as a critical element in the institute's educational excellence, evolving its teaching methods and evaluation process is something that the institution religiously focuses on.

That Covid-19 has created a growing shadow of doubt about the overall health of the job market seems apparent in recent times.

However, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Bengaluru, has once again proven its mettle and weathered the test of time by not just maintaining but surpassing the college's placement standards.

This year, the institution has experienced an inrush of new and returning recruiters from renowned brands to emerging start-ups.

The average CTC offered to students has grown by about 31.48 percent. With an average CTC of the top 50 at 14.11 LPA, an overall CTC of 10.40 LPA, and the highest summer internship stipend of INR 1,50,000, the placements have improved both qualitatively and quantitatively this year.

The college welcomed 100+ domestic and international companies this year, with 45+ new engagements added to the list. IT/ITES, FMCG & Retail, BFSI, Consulting, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Manufacturing & Automobile, Telecom, E-Commerce, Research, and Services were among the areas where placements flourished.

Major corporations, like ITC Ltd, Capgemini, Accenture, Wipro, Airtel, Dell Technologies, Morgan Stanley, Infosys, Deloitte, HDFC Life, and many more recruited students from the institute for a wide array of roles.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:38 PM IST