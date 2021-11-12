Seeds of Hope & Action (SOHA): An online endeavor to celebrate individual’s power in bringing a change

The Seeds of Hope and Action (SOHA) online exhibition was held with much enthusiasm at the Symbiosis Law School, Pune today, November 12, 2021. It was a joint initiative by Soka Gakkai International and the Earth Charter International Ecocon Cell of the law school.



It was this cell that organized and managed the event with Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG), the Indian affiliate of Soka Gakkai International.



The exhibition, which was a grand online event, was attended by over 200 people.



The exhibition started with the introductory video of the founders of Soka Gakkai International. The principles of Daisaku Ikeda, one of the founders was beautifully explained in the video.

Advertisement

Dr Ikeda, in the video, explained believes that Peace, Culture and Education are the 3 pillars that manage the core of all existence. He believes that “art and culture not only unite everyone, but it is a living expression that can connect not only individual but culture.”



The video glided to the central theme and pointed out that while Soka means ‘Value Creation’ and Gakkai means the ‘Organisation's - together they create a value in the individual which can transform and inspire others' life.



A set of panelists, many of who are students of ECOCON CELL elaborated on the need for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through actions because even an individual can change the perspective for all. “When an individual inspires the heart-to-heart dialogue, goodness can be practiced and we can become better humans. When this happens, human being loves each other as said by the panelists of the exhibition,” said a panelist.



Devyani Mishra said the crisis in Chinese also means opportunity. Climate change will change society. If we don't talk about it, it won't implement.



The main 5 pillars that the seminar focused on were- Inspire, Learn, Empower, Lead and Act.



Panelists stated that an individual needs to broaden her/his compassion to feel empowered. “We at an individual level don't think that we can change but it starts with ONE, thus can feel interconnectedness with the broad community of life and we need to expand our sphere of compassion.



It encourages viewers to overcome feelings of powerlessness and highlights the fact that a single individual can initiate positive change.“ Quotes from many changemakers such as Wangari Maathai, Seline Neirok Leem, Mathew Castillo Ceja, Nyuo Susan Sebit William, Sajid Iqbal, Mariam Shaar, Jombar Chota were celebrated. The exhibition not only focused on the current climate crises, but also on the purpose of youth who can act and lead and make the world a better place.



The exhibition was concluded with a Question and Answer session answered by Abhishek Rudra (Independent sustainability Consultant) who spoke about the implementation at the individual level and the government's role in implementing it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 09:47 PM IST