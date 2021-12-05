No bail was granted to the main accused in the NEET solver case

On Saturday, December 4, the court has rejected the bail application of medical student and main accused in the NEET solver gang case, Osama Shahid.



Satish Ganesh, a police commisioner said,"The court rejected the bail plea of Shahid who is detained at the Varanasi District Jail."



Solvers are the ones who impersonate the actual candidate and take an entrance test, in this case it being the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), a qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in medical and dental colleges.



"Strict action to be taken against main conspirator Nilesh's relative, Ritesh Singh." stated a letter been written to the principal secretary of the Bihar culture department.



Singh is a government employee and his assets and property are more than his income, Ganesh said.



The Varanasi police had made arrests in the case in September

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:39 AM IST