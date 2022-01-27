MPSC: First answer sheet of State Service Pre-Examination 2021 released

Maharashta Public Service Commission (MPSC) has published the first answer sheet of State Service Pre-Examination 2021 conducted on January 23, 2022.

Candidates can check the official website to view the answer key and other details- https://mpsc.gov.in/

Candidates can view information regarding the State Service paper- I as well as paper- II. The website also has links to various other notices and updates regarding the State Service Pre-examination.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:17 PM IST