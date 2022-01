FPJ-Ed: Holidays to be declared in all educational institutions, says Telangana CM

Given the rising Covid cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said holidays to be declared at all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

During a meeting with ministers and officials about the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Rao said beds, oxygen-supported beds, medicines and testing kits would be procured as necessary.

He also decided to set up more 'Basti Dawakhanas' (clinics in residential localities) across the state to provide medical services to common people.

The chief minister appealed to the people not to panic over the Omicron scare but be precautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Health officials informed Rao that a lockdown is not necessary at present according to the Centre's guidelines.

He was told that gatherings should be avoided and precautions should be taken without fail, the release said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:21 PM IST