CMAT 2022: Notification for exam dates to be released between October end and first week of November

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 is likely to be held between January-March 22. A notification for the same is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency anytime between last week of October and first week of November.

This year, 2021, the exam was conducted in March because of the ongoing pandemic and a change in the exam pattern. A new section was introduced in the exam - Innovation and Entrepreneurship - this is an optional section consisting of 25 questions for 100 marks. This section will be retained this year along with the rest of the syllabus which consists of four subjects – Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness.

CMAT is a computer based test held in more than 150 centres across India. Averagely about 50,000 candidates take the exam. Authorities hope this year the number rises given the drop in Covid-19 numbers across the country.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:43 PM IST