Budget 2022: Key aspects of the education budget

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 1. The education sector had high expectations for the budget this year. The key education announcements for 2022-23 included schooling via television, a digital university, and the government's skills portal.

Even though the Economic Survey released on January 31 stated there is no data to estimate the scale of learning losses caused by closing schools, it acknowledged that students, particularly those from rural areas, have been deprived of education. To fill the gap, the Finance Minister announced the following schemes:

One Class One TV Channel Programme - To acknowledge the need for supplementary teaching and to develop a reliable system for delivering education, the One Class One TV programme of PM eVIDYA will be implemented. The existing 12 channels will be expanded to 200. All states will be able to offer regional language supplementary education for Classes 1-12 under this policy

Agriculture University Syllabus Revamp - The Finance Minister announced in her speech that the state will be encouraged to revamp the syllabus of agricultural universities. Zero budget farming, natural farming, modern-day agriculture, value addition management along with existing chapters will be the new curriculum. To revise the syllabus, a new committee will also be formed.

Digital University - A digital university will be formed to provide access to world-class quality education by ISTE standards. The university will also provide world-class universal education and personalized learning. The varsity will offer courses in different Indian languages so that it is accessible to students throughout the state. Top universities will also be invited to collaborate and offer courses. This will be available in all ICT formats and operate on a hub-and-spoke model.

Realigning vocational courses to industry needs- All skilling programs will be re-oriented. The National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) will be aligned with the needs of the industry. In all states, ITIs will offer courses in new-age topics such as drones, drone monitoring, etc.



Mental Health Programme- The National Telemental Health Program is launched to meet the mental health needs of citizens of all ages. There will be 23 national mental health centres. IIIT Bangalore will be responsible for developing the content and curriculum.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST