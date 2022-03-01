Assam: 10 students injured as tree falls in Bokakhat school

Bokakhat: On Monday, a tree fell on students inside a school in the Bokakhat area of Assam's Golaghat district, injuring at least ten students.

The incident took place at Borpak Nagabali Lower Primary School at Bokakhat.

According to the reports, a man was cutting down a tree inside his residential area which unfortunately fell inside the school building which was located just beside the house.







At least 10 students were injured in the incident and they were immediately admitted to the hospital. Five of them were shifted to Golaghat civil hospital for better treatment. A teacher of the school said that it was an unfortunate incident.





"When I was busy teaching the students of Class 3 and 4, a tree fell inside the school building. Five students have received severe injuries. The owner of the house didn't inform us that they would be cutting the tree. Two classrooms have been damaged in the incident. The owner of the house had donated land to the school," the teacher said.





Following the incident, education department officials, local police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

