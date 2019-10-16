No notes of Rs 2000 have been printed in this financial year: RTI Reply

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran has not printed a single note of Rs.2000 in this financial year, reported the New Indian Express. Responding to an RTI query, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conveyed that the Central Bank has halted the printing of high value bank notes. This provides an explanation to the fewer Rs.2000 notes being sourced by ATMs.

The number of notes printed in FY17 was 3,542.991 million, it got reduced to 111.507 million notes in FY18. The amount for FY19 fell by more than half and marked 46.690 million notes of Rs.2000. The main issue of stockpiling of Rs. 2000 denomination was easily done. One such case was uncovered earlier this year at the Andhra-Tamil Nadu border, where the cash was found to be in Rs. 2000 notes.

In 2016, demonetisation was followed by these new Rs.2000 notes. The government banned the then existing Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes on 8th November 2016. It was an initiative to curb black money in the Indian economy, explained the government.