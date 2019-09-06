SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: Application forms released, check details at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India has released online forms for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) from today i.e. from September 6. These forms would be available till September 22 on the official website sbi.co.in. The recruitment process would be exclusive for four vacancies.

Out of four vacancies, one position for Chief Marketing Officer has a salary of up to Rs 48 lakh. For Deputy Vice President, the salary range is up to Rs. 23 lakh. One position is available for Assistant Vice President with salary up to Rs. 19 Lakh and one for Senior Executive with salary up to Rs. 15 Lakh.

The post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) has admissibility only after application is submitted. Shortlisted applicants will be called for interview. The job is Mumbai based. A three-year contract would be signed with selected candidates.

One can simply apply for these positions with following steps:

· Step 1: Go to the official site of SBI i.e. “sbi.co.in”

· Step 2: At the top right corner in homepage, click on “careers”

· Step 3: Link of Specialist Officer job would available, click on “apply now”

· Step 4: Register yourself and fill the form by uploading required documents

· Step 5: Click the payment option and make the payment