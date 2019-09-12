IBPS Clerk 2019 notification for 12074 vacanies released. Here's all you need to know about the examination!

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the notification for IBPS Clerk 2019-20 examinations. Overall 12,075 vacancies are displayed for clerical and banking jobs by IBPS. The registration procedure starts from 17th September on the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in. and application forms would be available till 9th October.

After the application procedure, the call letter for the preliminary examination would be out on the website in November. Whereas the dates of exams are said to be 7th December, 8th December, 14th December and 21st December. The result would be estimated in December or January, subsequent to which the call letters of main examination would be displayed on website. Date of main examination is said to be 19th January 2020 and provisional allotment would be done form April 2020.

The application procedure is online and aspirants must go through the notification thoroughly. There would a preliminary test and the main examination on the basis of which candidates would get selected. No interview round would be conducted for clerical cadre. The registration fee for General category candidates is Rs 600/- and for SC/ST/PWD category it is 100/-.The salary of a Clerk in a Public Sector Bank is Rs.18000 to Rs.21000 during the training period. After training period is over, multiple perks and emoluments are added. All these perks and emoluments differ from bank to bank.

Aspirant must have a graduation degree from government recognized institution/university. Also the marksheet of graduation is required which proves that the candidate is graduate on the day of registration. The age limit is minimum 20 and maximum 28 years. Aspirants should not hold any criminal records while applying for IBPS clerk examination.