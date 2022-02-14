Woke India or Rage India: The emotional turmoil of Indian netizens on brands

All of us, at some point in our lives, have encountered bullies. Some have encountered them in high school, some in Engineering or other colleges, and some, like me, at work. Years ago, I went through severe mental anguish at work, all thanks to a bully. The experience scarred me for life.

On the positive side, however, I came out of this incident stronger, promising myself to never let anyone take advantage of me and cross the line ever again, whether it was a boss, a reportee, a senior at work or a co-worker.

The current cyber trolling of brands is basically old-fashioned bullying. It’s about a set of people having the audacity and the arrogance to think that they can terrorise brands and companies to retract, apologise, take down what they have put months of hard work and top dollars to create, only because it doesn’t suit their agenda-driven political or ideological leanings.

THE INSENSITIVE ONES

Don’t get me wrong. Certain brands get their communication very, very wrong, creating tone deaf, insensitive, offensive communication, which I myself have called out, as anyone rightfully should. For instance, in September last year, e-health portal Netmeds released an ad featuring Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, trivialising a serious mental health disorder such as anxiety. As someone who has lived and struggled with clinical depression and Generalised Anxiety Disorder for 24 years, I found the ad tremendously offensive, the tonality and contents problematic, and the overall messaging ludicrous. Several people, including doctors and mental health professionals, expressed their huge disappointment with the ad on social media. The classist and misogynistic Kent RO print ads, released in May 2020, is another example of offensive, insensitive, problematic communication, that should certainly be called out by citizens of any progressive, liberal society.

Suggestions and depictions of misogyny, ageism, classism, sexism, colourism, discrimination of any kind, communal hatred, should by all means be called out, because these are deep-rooted evils of our society. Ironically, what is drawing the ire of netizens today are brands that are attempting to fight these very evils, with progressive, thought-provoking communication. Whether it was the Tanishq ad in 2020 depicting a Hindu pregnant woman being escorted by her Muslim mother-in-law to her godbharai ceremony, ethnic apparel brand Manyavar’s progressive, feminist ad featuring Alia Bhatt who questioned the tradition of kanyadan in Hindu weddings, where a woman is “given away” to the groom much like an object, Dabur’s Fem ad portraying a lesbian couple, the CEAT ad with Aamir Khan urging people to not burst crackers on the streets, or the Fabindia controversy that erupted in October 2021 for the brand’s Diwali campaign – brands facing the ire of netizens and eventually withdrawing their ads for fear of business impact has, unfortunately, become more a norm than an exception today.

TASK BEFORE MARKETERS

Marketers, therefore, have a strange conundrum to navigate. In order to appeal to the Gen-Z and millennial consumer, brands have to stand up for the right things and take a stand on social, economic-cultural issues plaguing society. But when they do that, their brands trend on Twitter with #boycott prefixed to it.

Freedom of expression and speech is a fundamental human right. And it is what fosters creativity. There is no advertising without creativity. But as a Marketing and Advertising professional, my big concern is around how the ‘rage brigade’ is destroying creativity significantly. Additionally, by continuously toeing the line of the anti-woke group engaged in divisive politics, we as a fraternity are conveying a very problematic message. The message is that even when we are not guilty and have not created anything remotely ‘harmful’, we would surrender to threat.

It’s time that we as an industry dig deeper into the problem, initiate necessary policy changes and support each other to combat the cancel culture that has gripped the country, and find the courage to say, ‘Sorry, but we are not sorry’.

While business owners have to consider the safety of their people, they also must stand by the stories they want to tell.

(The author is Senior Vice President - Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities)

