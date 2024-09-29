The Indian Newspaper Society Elects Its New Executive Committee 2024-25

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has appointed members of the executive committee 2024-25 with M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika as the President. The decision was taken at the 85th Annual General Meeting of the INS, an apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals. Kumar takes over from Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj.
M V Shreyams Kumar |
Additionally, Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg has been elected the Deputy President, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala the Honorary Treasurer. Mary Paul will be the General Secretary of the society.
Other members of the executive committee include members of leading publications across the country like Dainik Bhaskar, Navbharat Times, Hindustan Times, Bombay Samachar, Business Standard, Lokmat and The Indian Express among others.
The complete list of committee members:
M V Shreyams Kumar - Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika (President)
Vivek Gupta - Sanmarg (Deputy President)
Karan Rajendra Darda - Lokmat (Vice President)
Tanmay Maheshwari - Amar Ujala (Honorary Treasurer)
K Raja Prasad Reddy - Sakshi
Kundan Vyas - Vyapar - Janmabhoomi
K N Tilak Kumar - Deccan Herald & Prajavani
Ravindra Kumar - The Statesman
Kiran Vadodaria - Sambhaav Metro
Rakesh Sharma - Aaj Samaj
Somesh Sharma - Rashtradoot Saptahik
Jayant Mammen Mathew - Malayala Manorama
Shailesh Gupta - Mid-Day Infomedia Ltd.
L Adimoolam - Health & The Antiseptic
Mohit Jain - Economic Times
S Balasubramanian Adityan - Daily Thanthi
Girish Agarwal - Dainik Bhaskar
Samahit Bal - Pragativadi
Samudra Bhattacharya - Hindustan Times (Patna)
Hormusji N Cama - Bombay Samachar
Gaurav Chopra - Filmi Duniya
Vijay Kumar Chopra - Punjab Kesari
Vijay Jawaharlal Darda - Lokmat
Jagjit Singh Dardi - Charhdikala Daily
Viveck Goenka - The Indian Express
Mahendra Mohan Gupta - Jagran Prakashan Limited
Pradeep Gupta - Dataquest
Sanjay Gupta - Dainik Jagran
Shivendra Gupta - Business Standard
Yogesh Pratapsinh Jadhav - Pudhari
Sarvinder Kaur - Ajit
R Lakshmipathy - Dinamalar
Vilas A Marathe - Dainik Hindusthan
Harsha Mathew - Vanitha
Anant Nath - Grihshobhika, Marathi
Pratap G Pawar - Sakal
Rahul Rajkhewa - The Sentinel
R M R Ramesh - Dinakaran
Atideb Sarkar - Telegraph
Partha P Sinha - Navbharat Times (Mumbai)
Praveen Someshwar - The Hindustan Times
Kiran D Thakur - Tarun Bharat
Biju Varghese - Mangalam Weekly
I Venkat - Annadata
P V Nidhish - Balabhumi