The Indian Newspaper Society Elects Its New Executive Committee 2024-25

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has appointed members of the executive committee 2024-25 with M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika as the President. The decision was taken at the 85th Annual General Meeting of the INS, an apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals. Kumar takes over from Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj.

M V Shreyams Kumar |

Additionally, Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg has been elected the Deputy President, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala the Honorary Treasurer. Mary Paul will be the General Secretary of the society.

Other members of the executive committee include members of leading publications across the country like Dainik Bhaskar, Navbharat Times, Hindustan Times, Bombay Samachar, Business Standard, Lokmat and The Indian Express among others.

The complete list of committee members:

M V Shreyams Kumar - Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika (President)

Vivek Gupta - Sanmarg (Deputy President)

Karan Rajendra Darda - Lokmat (Vice President)

Tanmay Maheshwari - Amar Ujala (Honorary Treasurer)

K Raja Prasad Reddy - Sakshi

Kundan Vyas - Vyapar - Janmabhoomi

K N Tilak Kumar - Deccan Herald & Prajavani

Ravindra Kumar - The Statesman

Kiran Vadodaria - Sambhaav Metro

Rakesh Sharma - Aaj Samaj

Somesh Sharma - Rashtradoot Saptahik

Jayant Mammen Mathew - Malayala Manorama

Shailesh Gupta - Mid-Day Infomedia Ltd.

L Adimoolam - Health & The Antiseptic

Mohit Jain - Economic Times

S Balasubramanian Adityan - Daily Thanthi

Girish Agarwal - Dainik Bhaskar

Samahit Bal - Pragativadi

Samudra Bhattacharya - Hindustan Times (Patna)

Hormusji N Cama - Bombay Samachar

Gaurav Chopra - Filmi Duniya

Vijay Kumar Chopra - Punjab Kesari

Vijay Jawaharlal Darda - Lokmat

Jagjit Singh Dardi - Charhdikala Daily

Viveck Goenka - The Indian Express

Mahendra Mohan Gupta - Jagran Prakashan Limited

Pradeep Gupta - Dataquest

Sanjay Gupta - Dainik Jagran

Shivendra Gupta - Business Standard

Yogesh Pratapsinh Jadhav - Pudhari

Sarvinder Kaur - Ajit

R Lakshmipathy - Dinamalar

Vilas A Marathe - Dainik Hindusthan

Harsha Mathew - Vanitha

Anant Nath - Grihshobhika, Marathi

Pratap G Pawar - Sakal

Rahul Rajkhewa - The Sentinel

R M R Ramesh - Dinakaran

Atideb Sarkar - Telegraph

Partha P Sinha - Navbharat Times (Mumbai)

Praveen Someshwar - The Hindustan Times

Kiran D Thakur - Tarun Bharat

Biju Varghese - Mangalam Weekly

I Venkat - Annadata

P V Nidhish - Balabhumi