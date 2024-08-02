Tata Play Starts Removing Sony Channels From Its Packs; SPNI Terms It Arbitrary |

DTH service provider Tata Play has started removing channels of Sony Pictures Network India from its bouquets, citing lower viewership, even as SPNI opposed the move, alleging it an "arbitrary" decision.

From Thursday, Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) is de-packaging SPN channels from its curated packs, removing less watched channels and accordingly adjusting monthly charges.

When asked about the development, Tata Play MD and CEO Harit Nagpal said the platform is "streamlining channel packs by removing less-watched channels and adjusting monthly charges accordingly".

"Subscribers, who wish to watch these channels can easily reinstate any of these removed channels by giving a missed call. We anticipate that at least 75 per cent of customers whose packs have been modified will benefit from the reduced charges," Nagpal said.

While SPNI, in a statement, said it is a "surprising decision" and the narrative built by Tata Play of "loss of viewership" is misleading.

"This arbitrary decision seems to have been made without any notice to SPNI or apparent consideration for their subscribers' preferences," it said.

The broadcaster said: "We believe, it is a retaliation to exercising our audit rights on Tata Play's subscriber management system, in which we have observed and communicated certain glaring discrepancies to Tata Play over the past few years".

SPNI said it is confident that its loyal viewers, who value diverse and high-quality content, will continue to find our channels through other platforms nationwide.

"Our commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment remains steadfast, ensuring our audience never misses out on their favourite shows and channels, regardless of Tata Play's whims," it added.

SPNI is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment, which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

The company has several channels, including Sony Entertainment Television, a leading Hindi general entertainment channel, Hindi movie channel Sony MAX, and special events channel Sony MAX 2.

It also owns Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from its content library Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids.

The company reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India.

In Tata Play, Tata Sons owns 50 per cent share. It had a revenue of Rs 4,304.62 crore in FY24. It has nearly 10 million subscribers.