Key Modern Marketing Campaigns Honored at MMA SMARTIES 2024

MMA Global India unveiled winners of the 13th edition of SMARTIES India 2024 at an event in Mumbai on 11 October, recognising the country’s most impactful and innovative marketing campaigns.

These campaigns have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic brilliance and measurable business impact across various industries. With 87 total metals given including 10 most prestigious industry awards, SMARTIES India continues to set new benchmarks in marketing excellence.

SMARTIES winners are ranked on the Business Impact Index developed in collaboration with WARC, which highlight top brands, agencies, publishers, media agencies etc per the true business impact they created through their campaigns.

Winners are also now certified in partnership with RECMA, a media agency research organization, ensuring that they are recognised in globally acclaimed platforms.

This year’s awards showcased outstanding work across diverse categories ranging from FMCG, OTT, retail, BFSI to technology, B2B and more. Among the top categories this year were AI Marketing, Connected TV, Creator/Influencer Marketing, Brand Experience and emerging tech categories all reflecting the industry’s rapid shift towards technology-driven and consumer-centric strategies.

Rohit Dadwal, CEO, MMA APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES, shared: "It’s always inspiring to see how creativity and data can come together to create truly remarkable campaigns. This year’s SMARTIES winners have done just that, embracing AI and new technologies to deliver results that speak for themselves.”

Unveil of SMARTIES Musical Logo or ‘Mogo’

MMA Global India also established the sonic identity of SMARTIES worldwide by launching the official SMARTIES musical logo or ‘mogo’ at the Gala. It was unveiled with a delightful performance by the talented and renowned maestro Rajeev Raja, and the mind behind the MMA-member company BrandMusiq that helped create the mogo. Not only does the mogo have a catchy ring to it, but also strong resonance with the distinguished values that SMARTIES represents. It drives the SMARTIES ethos of marketing excellence back home, and was very well received by the audience with its dynamic and impactful launch.

Industry Awardees

SMARTIES honoured top performing brands, agencies and companies across categories recognising them as industry wins of the year.

The list of winners of the top industry awards:

Grand Prix / Best in Show - Gatorade Turf Finder

Most Resilient Brand of the Year - Olay

Advertiser of the Year - Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd

Brand of the Year - Cadbury Celebrations

Publisher of the Year - Amazon Ads

Media Agency of the Year - Wavemaker India

Creative Agency of the Year - Leo Burnett India

Digital Agency of the Year - Interactive Avenues & Performics India

Holding Agency Company of the Year - WPP India

The jury was led by three jury chairs - Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director of Lenovo; Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products; and Rohit Bhasin, MMA India Board Member; President, Head – Affluent, NRI, Business Banking and CMO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products & SMARTIES Jury Chair said: "As a jury chair, it was a privilege to witness the extraordinary calibre of work submitted. In an era where innovation and consumer engagement are key, these campaigns showcased the true potential of creativity combined with data to drive significant business results in the FMCG sector.”

Key Trends Highlighted in SMARTIES India 2024:

AI Marketing & Connected TV: These emerging categories saw a remarkable number of entries, indicating the industry’s growing focus on leveraging AI and new media to drive marketing innovation.

Retail Media: As retail media continues to evolve, the winning campaigns demonstrated how brands are tapping into phygital experiences and omnichannel strategies to connect with consumers in meaningful ways.

Creator/Influencer Marketing: This category remained a magnet for creative excellence, with campaigns that effectively engaged niche communities and built authentic connections through influencers and celebrities.

Moneka Khurana, Country Head and BOD Member, MMA Global India, shared her thoughts saying, "Each winner showcases the very best of not only creativity and innovation but true business impact. At MMA, we’re committed to a future-proof showcase of campaigns that empower marketers and brands to continue driving digital maturity and transformation at scale in our rapidly evolving industry."

The gala was preceded by SMARTIES Unplugged to decode the future of marketing excellence witnessed within the work submitted at Smarties, a pre-gala conference that saw thought leaders discussing AI marketing, creative tech and the evolving consumer mindset in the digital age. A day well spent with sessions and masterclasses that inspired attendees with actionable insights on shaping the future of marketing.

Read Also Decoding Retail Marketing, AI And Other Emerging Tech With Rohit Dadwal

Jury Highlights

Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo & SMARTIES Jury Chair remarked: "Judging the SMARTIES entries this year reinforced the importance of integrating technology into every aspect of marketing. The winning campaigns stood out for their ability to seamlessly blend creativity and technological advancements, especially in categories like AI Marketing and Connected TV. These campaigns represent the future of marketing excellence and set high standards for the year to come."

The diverse pan-industry selection jury comprised leaders from Havas Media, Lionsgate Play, FCB, Jio, Domino’s, Abbott, Flipkart, WPP, Dentsu, Mindshare, Niti Aayog, Times Network, LoveChild by Masaba, Zee5, Genpact, amongst many.

The final set of deliberations spread over a 3-day enriching jury meet to decide on the metals by our marketer-only jury comprising diverse categories represented by marketers from Myntra, Hindustan Unilever, Tata, HDFC, Marico, Aditya Birla Group, Pepsico, MakeMyTrip, Godrej, Castrol, Wipro, Nivea, Perfetti, Leela, Hershey, HP, amongst more; with Kantar, serving as the official jury observer, ensuring the highest standards in evaluation.