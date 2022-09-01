ISA Global CEO Conference focuses on a ‘no normal’ world

The panel discussion on VUCA 2.0 and its implications for Indian businesses saw leaders such as Hina Nagarajan, Managing Director & CEO, Diageo India; Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD & CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd; Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited; Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Limited; who touched upon various aspects including strategies taken by companies during the pandemic, future-proofing brands and creating a work environment that leads to optimizing productivity |

The third edition of ISA Global CEO Conference organized by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) in Mumbai last week saw around 200 industry leaders gather to deliberate over strategies that will empower them to triumph over the current complex business environment. The theme of this year’s conference was "VUCA 2.0: Transforming Organizations and Brands."

The keynote speakers included Nitin Paranjpe, Chief People and Transformation Officer, Unilever PLC and Chairman, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Raja Rajamannar, President, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare division, Mastercard and Shailesh Jejurikar, Chief Operating Officer, Procter & Gamble Company.

Speaking about the successful third edition of ISA Global CEO Conference, Sunil Kataria, Chairman, ISA and CEO – India & SAARC, Raymond Lifestyle, said, “Organizations and brands must adopt a radical and creative approach to navigate through this VUCA 2.0 world. As we have learnt during the course of this conference, the ultimate objective of transformation is to develop the capacity to swiftly changing circumstances and opportunities in the market and reinvent business models to stay ahead of time.”

