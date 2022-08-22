IAA IndIAA Awards to be presented in Mumbai on August 23

Vineeta Singh, Charulata Ravikumar, Suresh Narayanan (on screen), Vivek Khanna, Karan Shroff and Abhishek Karnani at the jury meet in Mumbai |

The prestigious IndIAA Awards, instituted by the International Advertising Association’s India chapter, will be presented on August 23, 2022 in Mumbai.

This year, the Jury Chair was Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India. Other members of the jury included Charulata Ravikumar, Managing Director, Accenture; Karan Shroff, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer, Unacademy; Vineeta Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, SUGAR Cosmetics and Vivek Khanna, COO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited.

Megha Tata, IAA India Chapter president, says, “As the country celebrates 75 years of Independence, we will be structuring our awards event around the meaningful role communication has played in fostering the idea that is India. I am very happy that in its 7th year, the IndIAA Awards have carved out a special niche in the communication industry.”

Says IndIAA Awards Committee Chairperson, Abhishek Karnani, “These are unique awards that salute real hard-working advertising. The shortlist is compiled by a set of senior journalists and these are judged by an eminent jury comprising advertisers who own and invest in brands. The awards are presented to the co-creators of the winning work.”